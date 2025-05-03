Netanyahu urges Qatar to 'stop playing both sides' in Gaza mediation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Saturday called on Qatar to "stop playing both sides" in its mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas, urging the Gulf state to align with "civilization" over "barbarism."
The statement, posted on Netanyahu's official X account, follows Qatar's condemnation of an alleged Israeli attack on a humanitarian aid ship near Malta.
"The time has come for Qatar to stop playing both sides with its double talk and decide if it's on the side of civilization or if it's on the side of Hamas barbarism," the statement read.
Earlier, Qatar's Foreign Ministry denounced the reported Israeli assault on a vessel from the Freedom Flotilla coalition in international waters off Malta, as well as attacks on fishing boats off Gaza's coast. Doha labeled the incidents violations of international law and called for accountability.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The diplomatic exchange occurs amid heightened scrutiny of Qatar's role in facilitating ceasefire negotiations and hostage releases between Israel and Hamas. While Qatar has been instrumental in mediating temporary truces, Israeli officials have expressed frustration over what they perceive as Doha's simultaneous support for Hamas.
Adding to the tension is the ongoing "Qatargate" scandal in Israel, where two of Netanyahu's close aides, Jonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein, were arrested over allegations of receiving payments from Qatar to promote its image during the Gaza war. The funds were reportedly funneled through an American lobbyist, aiming to enhance Qatar's influence in Israel while discrediting Egypt's mediation efforts.
Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing, labeling the investigation a politically motivated attack. He has also criticized Qatar for allegedly fostering anti-Israel sentiment in Western institutions, particularly universities, through funding and media influence.
Qatar, for its part, maintains that its mediation efforts are in pursuit of regional stability and humanitarian relief, rejecting accusations of duplicity.