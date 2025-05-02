Arab media: Israel struck humanitarian flotilla en route to Gaza off Malta coast

Organizers of the Freedom Flotilla to Gaza say one of their vessels was struck by a drone in international waters off Malta and issued a distress signal early Friday, according to a report by CNN.

The flotilla, which aims to “break the siege” of the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid, reported the attack occurred shortly after midnight local time. “There’s a hole in the boat and it’s taking on water,” spokeswoman Yasmin Asar told reporters.





Asar said about 30 people were aboard the vessel, carrying tents, medical supplies and other relief materials. While Arabic-language media have attributed the strike to Israel, the organizers did not explicitly blame any party.

According to the flotilla, only authorities in southern Cyprus responded by dispatching a rescue and assistance ship. Organizers say their boat was struck twice by a drone and that the generators in the bow were the apparent target.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Flying the flag of Palau, the vessel was tracked this morning near Malta’s eastern shore—an island in the central Mediterranean about 2,000 kilometers from Israel.

On its website, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition describes itself as “an international network of pro-Palestinian activists working to end the siege of Gaza and deliver humanitarian assistance to the Strip through direct, nonviolent action.”