France, UK and Poland warn citizens on Israel, Iran as US aircraft surge in Saudi Arabia

France’s Foreign Ministry reiterated its advice that nationals should not travel to Israel, Jerusalem or the West Bank, including for tourism or family visits, citing the security situation linked to Iran. On its website, the ministry urged French citizens already there to exercise “great vigilance and prudence,” avoid demonstrations and rallies, and identify nearby shelters.

2 View gallery US aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia ( Photo: MizarVision )

Britain said it had temporarily relocated some diplomatic staff and their dependents from Tel Aviv to another location within Israel as a precaution due to rising regional tensions. The Foreign Office said the embassy in Tel Aviv continues to operate normally but warned that the security situation “could escalate quickly” and that air and land borders could close at short notice.

London also advised against all but essential travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories and continued to recommend avoiding certain areas altogether. It noted that while missile and drone attacks on Israel have become less frequent, the risk remains across Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry called on its citizens to leave Iran, Israel and Lebanon immediately because of the “unstable” security situation in the Middle East. In posts on social media platform X, it warned that the risk of escalation is high and that civilian airspace could be closed, making return flights impossible or severely disrupted.

Kazakhstan issued a similar advisory, urging its citizens in Iran to leave “immediately” and warning that the regional situation could deteriorate sharply.

China also called on its citizens to leave Iran and instructed Chinese nationals in Israel to strengthen security precautions and emergency preparedness.

The warnings come as U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled that while he prefers a diplomatic solution with Tehran, he would not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Trump briefly laid out the case for possible military action if negotiations fail.

2 View gallery US aircraft at the Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: Kobi Konaks )

Oman, which is mediating talks between Washington and Tehran, said Thursday that the sides had made progress in discussions over Iran’s nuclear program, but there was no sign of a breakthrough that could avert potential U.S. strikes. Technical-level talks are scheduled to take place next week in Vienna.

Trump said on February 19 that Iran must reach a deal within 10 to 15 days, warning that “really bad things” would otherwise happen.

Israel fought a 12-day war against Iran last June, during which the United States joined in the final stages to strike Iranian nuclear facilities. Analysts say any new U.S. attack on Iran could trigger retaliation against Israel, which has previously been targeted by Iranian missile fire.

Satellite images show aircraft surge at Saudi base

Separate satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters showed a sharp increase in U.S. military support aircraft at Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Base during a four-day period in February, as Washington reinforced its presence in the region.

A high-resolution image taken on February 21 showed at least 43 aircraft at the base, compared with 27 visible in an image from February 17. The number fell to 38 in an image dated February 25.

According to William Goodhind, a forensic imagery analyst with Contested Ground, the February 21 image included 13 Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers and six Boeing E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control aircraft among 29 large swept-wing aircraft parked at the base.

The Pentagon declined to comment, saying it had “nothing to provide.” The U.S. military does not typically discuss force movements. Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saudi Arabia, a long-standing U.S. ally, told Iran last month it would not allow its airspace or territory to be used for military actions against Tehran.