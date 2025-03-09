Israeli ex-mayor injured in Tel Aviv highway car explosion

Shlomo Lahiani lightly injured as his car burst into flames near La Guardia Interchange; another man, approximately 35 years old, moderately wounded; police suspect criminal elements involved in incident 

Lior Ohana, Yael Ciechanover|
Former Bat Yam Mayor Shlomo Lahiani was lightly injured Sunday afternoon when his car burst into flames following a powerful explosion on Ayalon Highway near the La Guardia Interchange. Another man, approximately 35 years old, was moderately wounded in the blast. Police said they suspect criminal elements' involvement in the incident.
Emergency responders received the report at 3:27 pm, and Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics treated both men at the scene before transporting them to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon. Lahiani sustained minor injuries, while the second victim suffered moderate blast-related wounds.
(Video: Magen David Adom)

2 View gallery
פיצוץ עז ברכב בנתיבי איילוןפיצוץ עז ברכב בנתיבי איילון

“We saw two vehicles in the middle of the road and two injured men nearby, both suffering from blast injuries and limb wounds,” said MDA medics Neriah Ben Moshe and Shai Bechar. “We provided initial treatment and evacuated them in stable condition.”
2 View gallery
שלומי לחיאנישלומי לחיאני
Former Bat Yam Mayor Shlomo Lahiani
(Photo: Yariv Katz)
Police launched an investigation into the explosion, with initial findings suggesting a criminal motive. A large police presence was deployed to the scene as authorities worked to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
