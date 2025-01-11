IDF names four soldiers killed in Gaza blast

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported on Saturday that four soldiers were killed in battle in Gaza’s Beit Hanoun after an explosive device detonated near their vehicle.
They are: Sergeant Major (res.) Alexander Fedorenko, 37, from Bat Yam, a Heavy Truck Driver in the 79th Battalion, 14th 'Machatz' Brigade; Staff Sergeant Danila Diakov, 21, from Ma'ale Adumim, a soldier in the 931st Battalion, Nahal Brigade; Sergeant Yahav Maayan, 19, from Modi'in, a soldier in the 931st Battalion, Nahal Brigade and Sergeant Eliav Astuker, aged 19, from Ashdod, a soldier in the 931st Battalion, Nahal Brigade.
The troops were killed by the detonation of a powerful explosive device targeting a command vehicle. The unit was traveling along an administrative route in Beit Hanoun, where the brigade has been operating in recent weeks. Five additional soldiers were injured in the incident, including two in serious condition.
The route was supposed to be under full operational control, having been cleared at the start of the operation in the city, located west of Sderot. The unit traveled along the route in an unarmored Humvee, accompanied by other light vehicles in the convoy, including one carrying the deputy commander of the Nahal Brigade who was unharmed and led evacuation efforts.
During the incident, terrorists opened fire at the unit in the field, though it’s possible the fire was a result of friendly fire. The scene was declared a mass-casualty event.
Initial estimations in the military suggest that terrorists exploited Friday’s stormy weather and the rubble in the area to plant Hamas’ standard roadside explosive device widely used by the terror group. Investigators are also examining whether the terrorists accessed the location through an undiscovered tunnel.