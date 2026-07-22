IDF officer removed over sexual misconduct returns to command role

An IDF officer who was removed from a command position ןמ 2024 following an investigation into allegations that he abused his authority in a relationship with a subordinate has been promoted to a senior intelligence role that again includes command over soldiers, despite previous assurances by the military that he would no longer serve in command positions.

The case involved a lieutenant colonel serving in the military's elite Unit 8200 signals intelligence division.

Gallery ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

The investigation was launched after a complaint was filed against the officer and was conducted by the office of the IDF's chief adviser on gender affairs, known by its Hebrew acronym YOHALAM. The unit is responsible, among other duties, for supporting victims of sexual misconduct within the military.

The inquiry examined allegations that the officer had exploited a superior-subordinate relationship by exchanging inappropriate messages of a sexual nature with another officer who served under his command and inviting him to his home for intimate purposes.

At the conclusion of the lengthy investigation, the officer's commanders imposed disciplinary measures.

At the time, the IDF said the officer had been immediately removed from his position and transferred out of Unit 8200. The military also stated that he would be assigned to a role "in which he would not command soldiers," saying his conduct "does not align with IDF values."

He was subsequently removed from core intelligence duties and assigned to what officials described as an administrative position away from operational intelligence work.

It has now emerged, however, that the removal from command and operational positions was temporary.

Unit 8200 headquarters in Glilot ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

The officer has recently been appointed to a senior position within the Military Intelligence Directorate, known as Aman, where he will once again command soldiers and junior officers.

The appointment has drawn criticism from personnel in the unit to which he has been assigned, particularly in light of the military's earlier public assurances that he would no longer hold command responsibilities.

"How can something like this happen?" officials familiar with the appointment said, expressing frustration over the message the promotion sends.

Security officials defended the decision, saying the original disciplinary action was intended to remove the officer from a specific command role rather than permanently bar him from military service or future leadership positions.

They said the officer's personnel file underwent a comprehensive review before the appointment was approved and that extensive consultations were held among the relevant authorities before a final decision was made.

According to those officials, the new assignment is primarily a staff position rather than a frontline operational command.

In a statement, the IDF said the case "is known and was handled through command channels, with appropriate disciplinary measures taken."