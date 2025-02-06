Shin Bet says foiled terror plot to blow up a Jerusalem bus

Terrorist cell made up of Fatah and Hamas operatives from the Ramallah area indicted; interrogations reveal their plot to detonate an explosive device, complicity in shooting attacks 

Yoav Zitun|
The Shin Bet said on Thursday that it had foiled a plot to detonate a bomb in a bus in Jerusalem devised late last year by a terror cell made up of Hamas and Fatah operatives from the West Bank area of Ramallah.
The Shin Bet said the members of the cell, Ahmed Jasser Ali, Mander Sheikh Kassem, Bashir Awad, Ammar Subah and Ali Shwiki, were arrested in November and December of 2024.
Their interrogation revealed that they had planned to denote an explosive device that they would bring across the border into Israel. Some of the members were also involved in shooting attacks targeting troops on the West Bank in the past year.
2 View gallery
פיגוע תופת באוטובוס בירושלים שתכננה לבצע חוליית טרור מאזור רמאללהפיגוע תופת באוטובוס בירושלים שתכננה לבצע חוליית טרור מאזור רמאללה
Terrorists build an explosive device to use on a Jerusalem bus, Shin Bet says
(Photo: Shin Bet)
2 View gallery
פיגוע תופת באוטובוס בירושלים שתכננה לבצע חוליית טרור מאזור רמאללהפיגוע תופת באוטובוס בירושלים שתכננה לבצע חוליית טרור מאזור רמאללה
Shin Bet reveals terror cell plotted to blow up a Jerusalem bus
(Photo: Shin Bet)
Ahmed Jasser Ali produced an explosive device to be used in a suicide attack on a Jerusalem bus. The device was recovered, and investigators learned that the terrorists planned to test it to see if it could be activated remotely. The forces also found a Carlo rifle.
The terrorists were indicted recently on charges of membership in an illegal organization, shooting, planning to cause premeditated death, possession of a weapon and an attempted production of a weapon.
