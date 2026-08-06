Decomposed body discovered near major Tel Aviv highway amid search for missing man

A body in an advanced state of decomposition was found Thursday morning near the Yarkon Interchange in the Petah Tikva area and transferred to the National Center of Forensic Medicine for identification and an examination of the circumstances of death.
The body was discovered during police searches for missing Dimona resident Eldar Dayan.
Despite media reports suggesting authorities were examining whether the body was his, Dayan’s family had not been formally notified of the discovery. At this stage, the possibility that the body belongs to him remains only a suspicion, with no official indication confirming the identity.
Police said the investigation into Dayan’s disappearance was transferred Wednesday to the Central District’s Sharon Major Crimes Unit.
Extensive searches began Thursday morning under the unit’s command, with the participation of Petah Tikva police officers, Border Police troops and volunteers.
During the operation, search teams found the body in an open area in an advanced state of decomposition.