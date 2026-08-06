Decomposed body discovered near major Tel Aviv highway amid search for missing man

A body in an advanced state of decomposition was found Thursday morning near the Yarkon Interchange in the Petah Tikva area and transferred to the National Center of Forensic Medicine for identification and an examination of the circumstances of death.

A body in an advanced state of decomposition was found Thursday morning near the Yarkon Interchange in the Petah Tikva area and transferred to the National Center of Forensic Medicine for identification and an examination of the circumstances of death.

A body in an advanced state of decomposition was found Thursday morning near the Yarkon Interchange in the Petah Tikva area and transferred to the National Center of Forensic Medicine for identification and an examination of the circumstances of death.