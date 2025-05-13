'Home Sweet Home': Edan Alexander's first post and his first beer

Just one day after being released from Hamas captivity, Golani soldier Edan Alexander shared his first message on social media Tuesday evening. Holding a beer and wearing sunglasses, the 20-year-old wrote simply: “Home sweet home.”

Alexander, who was freed following a U.S.-brokered deal with Hamas without Israeli involvement, is currently recovering at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. According to Professor Gil Fire, deputy director of Ichilov, Alexander’s condition is “generally stable,” though doctors are still assessing the long-term effects of his 585-day captivity.

1 View gallery Edan Alexander's first social media post ( Photo: From Edan Alexander's Instagram page )

“The full medical consequences of such prolonged and harsh captivity are still being evaluated,” Fire said. “This process will take several days and we are fully prepared to address any medical need that may arise.” He added that Alexander is staying in a specially prepared facility at the hospital to ensure optimal medical care and privacy for him and his family.

Alexander’s family announced Tuesday that he does not plan to fly to Qatar for rest and recovery, despite American plans for him to meet with President Donald Trump there. Instead, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff visited him at Ichilov and arranged a video call with both President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Edan Alexander is reunited with his family after leaving Gaza ( Video: IDF )

“Edan, it’s so good to hear your voice,” Netanyahu told him during the call. “We are overjoyed—your parents are overjoyed, and all of Israel is rejoicing. This is truly a wonderful moment. How are you feeling?”

“I’m okay,” Alexander replied. “Weak, but slowly I’ll get back to where I was. It’s just a matter of time.”

Netanyahu urged him to embrace his parents and follow the advice of his doctors. “All of Israel is embracing the three of you,” he said. “You’re a free man now, but just listen to the doctors. You sound like you’re on the right track. Welcome home, from the bottom of our hearts.”