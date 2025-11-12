'Israel's war in Gaza is not genocide'

Veteran journalist and analyst Dan Perry rejected accusations that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, arguing that the term is being misused in global discourse.
Speaking on ILTV’s Insider, Perry explained that genocide, as defined by the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, requires a clear intent to destroy a people in whole or in part.
“I do not think it applies to a situation where perhaps a lot of people died in the context of an intent to achieve other ends,” he said. “Israel’s purpose in the war in Gaza was to destroy Hamas as a governing and military entity and to recover the hostages … therefore it simply is not a genocide.”
Perry said there has been a “monumental global campaign” to attach the word genocide to Israel’s actions, exploiting public misunderstanding of the term.
“There’s a general sense that large-scale death equals genocide,” he noted. “But in fact, under the Genocide Convention, you can have a genocide where no one died. It’s about intent.”
