Israel considers Venezuela aid mission following devastating twin earthquakes

Israel is mulling the possibility of sending a humanitarian aid delegation to Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes struck the country , killing at least 32 people and injuring hundreds as widespread destruction was reported across Caracas and surrounding areas.

The Foreign Ministry is examining the move despite the absence of diplomatic relations between the two countries and no Israeli embassy in Caracas. Officials said the potential mission is being considered as part of broader international relief efforts, even as major logistical and political constraints remain in place.

Earthquake in La Guaira, Venezuela

The first quake, measured at magnitude 7.2, hit approximately 160 kilometers west of the capital, followed less than a minute later by a second tremor measured at 7.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Authorities warned that the death toll could rise significantly as rescue operations continue and many remain unaccounted for.

Emergency crews worked through the night across damaged neighborhoods, searching collapsed buildings and evacuating survivors amid ongoing aftershocks. Video from the capital showed rescue workers navigating twisted steel and concrete slabs as residents gathered outside in shock.

The earthquakes struck during the afternoon on a public holiday, catching many residents at home. Hospitals in Caracas began activating emergency protocols, with staff reportedly increasing shifts to handle the influx of injured patients, while authorities warned that infrastructure damage in some regions was still being assessed.

Hafziva Shochet, a Chabad emissary in Venezuela, described the moment the earthquakes hit in a conversation with ynet.

Gallery ( Photo: Federico PARRA / AFP )

“At six in the evening here, I was at home alone. My husband had gone to synagogue. I received an alert on my phone that an earthquake was coming, and within a split second a terrible quake began. The whole house moved like a ship in the ocean or a plane in turbulence. There was nothing to do. I said Psalms and waited for it to pass. There are cracks in the walls. Pictures fell off the walls. There is no electricity, no water. These were two earthquakes that together lasted about 15 minutes.”

“I went from one synagogue to another looking for my husband, and the whole street was full of traumatized people. Elderly people, children, dogs barking. All night we felt continued tremors.”

“We contacted the Jewish community here. No buildings collapsed in our immediate area, but in another part of the city, ten minutes away, buildings were destroyed.”

Professor Shmuel Marco, a geologist at Tel Aviv University’s School of Geophysics, told ynet that the occurrence of two major earthquakes in such close succession is relatively rare.

Earthquake in Venezuela: extensive damage at Simón Bolívar Airport in Maiquetía

“A pair of earthquakes like this is quite rare. I have friends and colleagues there, they are not answering right now. They said the risk of earthquakes has been increasing, and what happened today is very much in line with what they had predicted,” he said.

Asked about Israel’s preparedness for similar events, he warned that current readiness remains limited.

“This is far from ideal. There is almost no country in the world that is fully prepared for an earthquake that destroys a major city.”

The U.S. Geological Survey, using predictive models, estimated that the death toll could reach into the thousands in a worst-case scenario, with a non-negligible probability of exceeding 10,000 depending on structural vulnerability and population exposure.

Interim President Delcy Rodríguez said early casualty figures did not yet include the hardest-hit coastal state of La Guaira, near the capital’s airport, which was temporarily closed. She described the situation as a “true tragedy” and said international rescue teams were expected to arrive soon.

“We are carrying out very intense rescue efforts to save as many lives as possible,” she said in a televised address.

( Photo: Juan BARRETO / AFP )

Across Caracas, residents described scenes of panic as buildings shook violently. Some fled into the streets, while others were trapped briefly before being evacuated. Aftershocks continued into the early hours of Thursday, deepening fears of further collapse.

A brief tsunami warning was issued and later lifted. Authorities said critical oil infrastructure had not sustained immediate damage, though power disruptions could still affect output.

International leaders, including those from Latin America and Europe, expressed solidarity and offered assistance. The United States said it was ready to support relief efforts and was coordinating with Venezuelan authorities.