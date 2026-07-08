Trump warns Iran: US will probably ‘hit them hard tonight’ after Hormuz attacks

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran on Wednesday that the United States would likely launch additional strikes within hours, sharply escalating his rhetoric after an exchange of fire over the Strait of Hormuz appeared to have paused.

“I’ll give a little warning: We’re going to hit them hard tonight,” Trump told reporters at the NATO summit in Turkey before a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump says Iran deal is 'over' ( Video: Reuters )

The warning came after Iran declared that recognition of its authority over the Strait of Hormuz was the only way to restore stability, following U.S. strikes on Iranian targets and Iranian missile and drone attacks on American positions in the Gulf.

“Recognition of the new Iranian regime in the Strait of Hormuz is the only way,” said Ibrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, as Tehran continued defending its actions in the strategic waterway.

The fighting began after Iran attacked three commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz along a route Tehran does not recognize. The attacks triggered U.S. strikes on Iranian targets , followed by Iranian missile and drone attacks on American positions in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Despite Trump declaring earlier Wednesday that the ceasefire and memorandum of understanding with Iran were over, the exchange of fire appeared to pause. Kuwait reported that several power lines were damaged after Iranian attacks involving two missiles and 13 drones.

Trump’s latest warning, however, signaled that Washington may be preparing to renew military action. He has not formally announced the scope or targets of any additional strikes.

The dispute centers on shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Under the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding, Tehran was expected to guarantee safe passage for commercial vessels without payment and hold dialogue with Oman over future management and maritime services in the waterway.

The vessels targeted by Iran had crossed through the southern part of the strait near Oman, rather than the route Tehran has demanded ships use in coordination with Iranian authorities.

The Strait of Hormuz ( Photo: Stringer/Reuters )

Iran continued to insist that commercial shipping could only operate safely under its terms. President Masoud Pezeshkian accused Washington of following a pattern of “bending rules, bullying, creating obstacles and deception.”

“Iran rejects such games. We firmly stand by our rights,” Pezeshkian said.

Trump, speaking earlier at the NATO summit, said negotiations with Tehran were a waste of time and criticized Iranian leaders.

“They are liars, they are cheaters, they are sick people. They have hurt their own people,” Trump said.

“To be honest, I don’t want to waste my time on them. Now, I’ll let our great negotiating team continue talking if they want, but I don’t see it. I don’t like these people.”

An aide to Pezeshkian, Mehdi Tabatabai, accused Trump of disregarding his own commitments.

“What is the correct course of action when dealing with someone who attaches no importance to his commitments?” he said.

One option under consideration in Washington is a renewed naval blockade of Iran, in addition to the restoration of sanctions on Iranian oil exports.