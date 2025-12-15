Uncle of rabbi killed in Bondi Beach attack: 'He died in my son‑in‑law's arms'

Rabbi Yaakov Lider, a Chabad emissary in Sydney and the uncle of Rabbi Eli Schlanger — who was killed in a deadly terror attack at Bondi Beach — said Monday that his family remains in shock but will not let fear dictate their lives.

Lider spoke in an interview with ynet, describing the emotional aftermath of the attack that left 15 people dead during a Hanukkah candle‑lighting event .

2 View gallery Rabbi Eli Schlanger

“We are stunned,” he said. “But there is no fear. We will not let these terrorists tell Jews where they can go, how they should live, or what they are allowed to do.”

Schlanger was among those killed at the gathering, which was jointly organized by two Chabad centers — one serving Hebrew speakers and one serving Russian speakers. Lider explained that his nephew coordinated the event for the Russian‑speaking community, while his son‑in‑law, Rabbi Menachem Dadalon, organized it for Hebrew speakers.

“They were sitting right next to each other,” Lider said. “My son‑in‑law held him as he died.”

Lider said Dadalon’s 15‑year‑old daughter was also at the event. When attendees were told to flee, she ran to shield two younger children and was struck by gunfire, he said.

“She underwent surgery this morning,” Lider said. “Thank God, the doctors say she will be OK.”

Lider quoted his son‑in‑law as saying the experience will stay with him forever, but added that the family is trying to recover. He said Chabad has held public Hanukkah events in Sydney for about 40 years and does not intend to stop.

2 View gallery ( Photo: JOHN WESSELS / AFP )

“We have decided to increase the light,” he said. “If we’ve done this once, we’ll do it 100 times. We call on Jews — and even non‑Jews — in Australia and around the world: light candles, think of those who were killed, think of the people who came to spread light and were killed in the middle of that mission.”

On whether the attack could prompt Australian Jews to consider moving to Israel, Lider said many had already been thinking about it since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, and that this incident is likely to intensify those discussions.

He acknowledged that Jewish institutions in Australia generally maintain security, but said that the open nature of a public beach made it difficult to fully protect the event.

“It’s a beach. You can’t fully secure it,” he said. “There were volunteers and maybe around 10 police officers. But the average Jew is now afraid to walk down the street wearing a skullcap.”