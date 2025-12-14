Jewish community elder killed in Sydney Hanukkah attack had warned of rising antisemitism

Morrison, believed to be about 62 at the time of his death, immigrated to Australia in the 1970s as a teenager from the former Soviet Union. He had previously spoken publicly about his deep concerns over growing antisemitic violence in Australia.

“Walking around the streets in the USSR we always looked back, we were aware of our environment, and we expected the unexpected,” he said. “It is nothing new to us.”

