IDF intercepts last flotilla boat; Greta Thunberg claims 'kidnapping'

Israel is preparing to deport 473 pro-Palestinian activists who attempted to sail to Gaza, after half had already signed expulsion orders. The Israeli Navy seized the final boat of the flotilla on Friday.
Most of the European detainees were initially planned to be flown on a chartered plane to Spain, but the plan was canceled amid protests and fears of demonstrations upon arrival in Madrid. Israeli authorities are now seeking an alternative destination for deportation.
Activists who refuse to sign the expulsion order will be held in custody and go through legal proceedings before being deported under a court order. Meanwhile, detainees are being held at a facility in Katzir, where officials from their home countries are attempting to persuade them to leave voluntarily. Those not flown to Europe will be deported via the Allenby Bridge or commercial flights. Israel also announced it will not scuttle the ships, but seek to confiscate them, as in previous flotillas. Israel will cover the deportation costs without assistance from the detainees’ home countries.
The naval operation lasted approximately 12 hours. The Navy first called on the activists to turn around, and about an hour later gained control of six large vessels. Ultimately, 41 boats were escorted to the port of Ashdod, where the activists were handed over to Israel Prison Service authorities. The final vessel was later secured. The Israeli Foreign Ministry described the operation as ending the “provocation of Hamas-Sumud,” saying no yacht managed to breach the legal naval blockade or enter an active combat zone.
The ministry released photos showing the activists looking glum, after organizers instructed them not to smile. Greta Thunberg, among the detainees, posted a video claiming she was kidnapped by Israel, despite voluntarily participating in the flotilla for a second time. Israeli authorities reportedly joked with some participants, saying, “Third time’s the charm.”
The flotilla consisted of roughly 500 activists on about 50 vessels that departed from Genoa on August 30, Barcelona on August 31 and from Tunis and Catania on September 4. Participants claimed they were carrying tons of aid for Gaza — medicines and food — which they demanded be delivered directly to the Strip, bypassing Israel. However, Israeli authorities reported no supplies were found on the ships after inspections.
Protests erupted across Europe as news of the flotilla’s interception spread. Demonstrations took place in Manchester, near the site of a recent antisemitic synagogue attack, as well as in London, where clashes occurred between police and protesters. Large demonstrations also took place in Geneva and Bern, Switzerland, where authorities used tear gas and batons after protesters threw objects and damaged property.
In Italy, thousands protested in Florence, blocking streets, throwing smoke bombs and climbing university buildings. Spain saw roughly 15,000 protesters in Barcelona, with additional demonstrations in Madrid and Granada, where activists chanted against Israeli forces and called for the release of Palestinian prisoners.
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares summoned Israel’s ambassador in Madrid, Dana Erlich, to clarify that Spanish citizens who participated in the flotilla “do not constitute any threat” and were exercising their basic rights, receiving “full support” from the Spanish Foreign Ministry.
First published: 12:38, 10.03.25