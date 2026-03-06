Iran and Hezbollah launched coordinated missile attack to overwhelm Israeli air defenses, IDF says

Iran and Hezbollah launched “simultaneous” missile attacks on Israel on Thursday in an apparent attempt to overwhelm air defense systems, the IDF said.
“Yesterday we identified simultaneous and coordinated attacks between Iran and Hezbollah, with missile launches occurring at the same time from Iran and Lebanon, in an attempt to overwhelm our air defense systems,” IDF international press spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani told AFP.
He added that no “significant strikes” had been observed after the launches.
In recent days, the number of missiles fired toward Israel from Iran has declined compared with the early days of the war. At the same time, rocket and drone launches by Hezbollah from Lebanon have increased.
On several occasions since Wednesday, barrages from Lebanon were launched around the same time residents were already preparing to enter shelters following alerts about missiles fired from Iran.