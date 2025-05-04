'There will be severe blows': Netanyahu threatens Houthis after missile hits Ben Gurion Airport

After months of restraint and dozens of launches from Yemen, PM vows Israel will act against Houthis following missile strike on airport and days of nationwide sirens

Itamar Eichner, Lior Ben Ari|
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a threat Sunday afternoon against the Houthis, following a missile launched from Yemen that struck near Ben Gurion Airport earlier in the day.
“We’re operating against them in coordination with the United States,” he said. “We’ve acted against them before, and we will again. This isn’t a one strike and we're done, there will be severe blows.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Shortly after Netanyahu’s remarks, senior Houthi official Hezam al-Asad, who frequently posts in Hebrew, issued a counter-threat echoing the group’s propaganda messaging.
“Just as the Port of Eilat was shut down, so too will Ben Gurion Airport be closed until the aggression ends and the siege on Gaza is lifted,” he wrote. “Airlines should avoid endangering passengers and aircraft at an airport marked as a target.” He ended the post with the hashtag: “We will not abandon Gaza.”
The scene of the missile impact
(Photo: Jack Guez/ AFP)
The Security Cabinet is scheduled to convene at 7 p.m., with the Houthi threat expected to be one of the main issues on the agenda.
