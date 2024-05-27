Egyptian soldier killed in exchanges of fire with IDF at Rafah crossing

Officials fear incident may endanger already challenged relations between Cairo and Jerusalem after increased tensions brought on by Gaza war 

Lior Ben Ari, Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Rafah crossing
Egypt
IDF
Peace
An Egyptian soldier was killed on Monday in exchanges of fire with IDF troops at the Rafah border crossing, Saudi Arabian Al-Hadath television reported.
Officials in Israel confirmed that an unusual incident had occurred at the border which was under the control of the military since the offensive on Rafah began earlier this month.
2 View gallery
תיעוד: כניסת כוחות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 401 למעבר רפיח בצידו העזתיתיעוד: כניסת כוחות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 401 למעבר רפיח בצידו העזתי
Rafah border crossing from the Gaza Strip into Egypt
(Photo: IDF)
Egyptian sources told the Qatari Al Jadeed outlet that Israel was first to fire shots but the IDF said the soldiers were responding to Egyptian fire at them.
2 View gallery
כלי רכב של צה"ל בצד העזתי של מעבר רפיח רצועת עזהכלי רכב של צה"ל בצד העזתי של מעבר רפיח רצועת עזה
An IDF tank at the Rafah border crossing into Egypt
The IDF spokesperson said the incident was being investigated. "A few hours ago (Monday), a shooting incident occurred on the Egyptian border. The incident is under review and discussions are being held with the Egyptians," the military said in a statement.
The IDF on Sunday, began reducing its troop deployment in Rafah, following a ruling by the International Court of Justice ordering Israel to take steps to prevent civilian casualties. The military said the troops were being withdrawn for recuperation and training and that others remained in the area as the offensive on Rafah continued.
Egypt condemned the targeted killing on Sunday of senior members of Hamas, which caused fires and killed dozens, many of them civilians.




https://www.ynetnews.com/article/h1gz6qlna
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram |>>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""