Egyptian soldier killed in exchanges of fire with IDF at Rafah crossing

An Egyptian soldier was killed on Monday in exchanges of fire with IDF troops at the Rafah border crossing, Saudi Arabian Al-Hadath television reported.

Officials in Israel confirmed that an unusual incident had occurred at the border which was under the control of the military since the offensive on Rafah began earlier this month.

Egyptian sources told the Qatari Al Jadeed outlet that Israel was first to fire shots but the IDF said the soldiers were responding to Egyptian fire at them.

