Trump revokes $400 million in grants to Columbia University

“This is just the beginning of the process,” stated the administration’s newly established task force on combating antisemitism, which is leading the move. The task force added that all federal funding to Columbia—totaling $5 billion—is now under review.

The decision comes just days after President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he would cut funding to universities that allow illegal protests.

