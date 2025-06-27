Trump: ‘I don’t believe Iran is going back into nuclear anytime soon’

United States President Donald Trump said Friday he believes Iran is unlikely to resume its nuclear ambitions soon following recent U.S. strikes on key facilities, which he described as “obliterated.”

Trump added that as part of the expected talks with Iran, he anticipates Tehran will agree to allow IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) inspectors—or another trusted entity—to monitor the facilities. The president did not rule out the presence of American inspectors on Iranian soil.

Trump also said he scrapped plans to ease sanctions on Iran after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei downplayed the impact of the strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and warned of further retaliation against American forces. Khamenei had claimed Trump “exaggerated” the damage and vowed Tehran could repeat the “slap” it had delivered in the region.





In an interview, Trump said Iran’s nuclear program had “very evil intentions” but credited the U.S. military—particularly American pilots—for carrying out what he called a “precision” operation to destroy the sites.

“We’re the only ones that could have done it,” Trump said. “They hit it right down in the spot—52,000 feet, dark, no moon. You couldn’t see a thing. And they hit the refrigerator door, as they say. That’s the size of the target.”

According to Trump, the sites hit were reinforced nuclear facilities, where Iranian workers were pouring concrete to seal hatches. He claimed the strike landed directly on freshly poured concrete, destroying the facility before it was operational.

“Everything’s down there,” he added. “It’s under millions of tons of rock.”

Trump also suggested that Iran may now reconsider its nuclear plans, citing both the extent of the destruction and the country’s long-term failures.

“They spent over $1 trillion on nuclear, and they never got it together,” Trump said. “Time will tell, but I don’t believe that they’re going to go back into nuclear anytime soon.”

The comments come ahead of reported plans for indirect meetings between U.S. and Iranian officials. Trump did not offer specifics but said Iran is eager to talk following the strikes.

He also criticized the media for initially downplaying the success of the operation, claiming the same outlets had previously spread disinformation related to Russia and Hunter Biden.

“This was delayed credit,” he said, “for our great pilots and these great Americans.”