Air raid sirens sound across central Israel

For the third time on Friday evening, air raid sirens sounded across central Israel after missiles were launched from Iran.
Alerts were triggered in cities including Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Herzliya, Bnei Brak, Holon, Bat Yam, Rishon LeZion, Raanana, Kfar Saba and Rehovot, as well as communities in the West Bank.
The Home Front Command later said all three incidents had ended, with no reported injuries. The IDF said the launches were limited and intercepted.
First published: 20:50, 03.06.26