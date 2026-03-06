Air raid sirens sound across central Israel

For the third time on Friday evening, air raid sirens sounded across central Israel after

For the third time on Friday evening, air raid sirens sounded across central Israel after

Alerts were triggered in cities including Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Herzliya, Bnei Brak, Holon, Bat Yam, Rishon LeZion, Raanana, Kfar Saba and Rehovot, as well as communities in the West Bank.

Alerts were triggered in cities including Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Herzliya, Bnei Brak, Holon, Bat Yam, Rishon LeZion, Raanana, Kfar Saba and Rehovot, as well as communities in the West Bank.

Alerts were triggered in cities including Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Herzliya, Bnei Brak, Holon, Bat Yam, Rishon LeZion, Raanana, Kfar Saba and Rehovot, as well as communities in the West Bank.