‘He brought honor to 1.4 billion’: India rallies around flydubai hero pilot

It is rare to see a country rally so strongly around a national hero, let alone a country of nearly 1.5 billion people. Across India, people are embracing the flydubai pilot who became a national hero overnight and holding their heads high with pride. Smit Machchhar , who was wounded while helping thwart an attempt to crash Flight 1073, is drawing praise from all quarters.

On Indian social media, people have traced the story of Machchhar, who fought the terrorist and enabled Israeli passengers and relief pilots to take control of the plane. He grew up in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar neighborhood in a family originally from Gujarat, a state in western India. His family was in the textile business and although he initially studied textile engineering, he later trained as a pilot in New Zealand.

Gallery A sand sculpture in the eastern Indian city of Puri honoring Capt. Machchhar ( Photo: STR, AFP )

In Ahmedabad, one of Gujarat’s major cities, the sense of pride is evident in conversations with residents. “Machchhar really fought heroically and saved many lives,” declared Meet, a city resident. Vedant also used a word that has repeatedly appeared in local coverage: hero. “Everyone is emphasizing his courage. He is a hero.”

Everyone wants to take part in honoring him. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced that Machchhar would receive an award and called him “Gujarat’s brave son.” At the Somnath Temple, an important Hindu pilgrimage site in the state dedicated to the god Shiva, prayers were held for his recovery. The chief minister of neighboring Maharashtra, where Mumbai is located, also expressed pride in “Mumbai’s son.”

On Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Machchhar, praising him and saying he had brought honor to his 1.4 billion fellow citizens. The pilot burst into tears, apologized to Modi and said he had never imagined that he would speak with him.

'An opportunity.' Gaurav ( Photo: Eitan Gefen )

“I saw that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised him highly,” said Gaurav, whom we met in Ahmedabad. He said the incident presented an opportunity to bring the two countries closer. “We already have good relations with Israel, and I hope that after this incident the relationship will grow even stronger.”

Another interviewee, Siyas, linked the episode to the familiar Indian concept of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” meaning “the world is one family.” He said the closeness between India and Israel is also reflected in official ties: During Modi’s visit to Israel in February, relations between the two countries were upgraded.

At the same time, within India itself, national pride exists alongside tensions that simmer beneath the surface and occasionally emerge. Hindus make up about 80% of the population, while Muslims account for about 14%. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, is associated with Hindu nationalism, while Muslim support for the opposition has strengthened in recent years. At the same time, 95% of Muslims said they were very proud to be Indian.

Unsurprisingly, support for relations with Israel is stronger among the Hindu majority than among the Muslim minority, though for now there is no disagreement when it comes to the heroic pilot, who is Hindu. A poll published in June, before the incident, found that 32% of Indians had a favorable view of Israel, 28% had an unfavorable view and 40% did not respond.

'He is a hero.' Vedant ( Photo: Eitan Gefen )

We did not see those poll results reflected on the streets of Ahmedabad. Quite the opposite. Pride in the pilot and appreciation for the lives he saved went hand in hand with affection for Israel.

Meanwhile, Rinkel and Salma want Israelis to know that this friendship stands by them even in difficult times. “We just want to say one thing: India will always support Israel under any circumstances.”