Two Israeli Druze charged with illegaly entering Syria, smuggling back AK-47

Two young Druze men from northern Israel have been indicted for illegally entering Syria and smuggling an AK-47 rifle and ammunition back into Israel, officials said Thursday.
The Northern District Prosecutor’s Office charged the suspects, an 18-year-old from Kisra-Sumei and a 20-year-old from Beit Jann, at the Nazareth District Court. The indictment includes illegal entry into Arab states, unlawful possession of a weapon and illegal import of a weapon. Prosecutors requested their detention until the conclusion of legal proceedings.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The men traveled to Syria two weeks ago to assist relatives during a deadly attack in the Sweida region. Upon returning, security forces discovered the concealed rifle and ammunition during a joint inspection by police, Border Police and the IDF.
Cellphone footage obtained during the investigation showed the suspects holding the AK-47. Around 1,000 Druze from Israel crossed into Syria during the Sweida attack to support family members fighting Bedouin militants and Syrian regime forces. Israeli authorities worked for days to bring them back.
Officials stressed the seriousness of the case and vowed to hold accountable anyone exploiting the situation to commit criminal acts that threaten public safety.