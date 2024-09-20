"I'm here tonight to deliver an urgent warning to Jewish Americans and to friends of Israel all around the world, " Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump said on Friday adding that evangelical Christians who support Israel love it more than Jewish people in New York, sometimes. "If we continue down this path for four more years with Kamala, Israel will be faced not only with an attack but with total annihilation."

Trump spoke to the Israeli American Council in Washington wearing a yellow tie to symbolize his support for the hostages held in Gaza. He invited rescued hostage Andrei Kozlov to the stage honoring his bravery.

2 View gallery Donald Trump addressing the IAC congress on Friday ( Photo: AP )

"You have a big protector in me. You don't have a protector on the other side," he said. '"Anybody who's Jewish and loves being Jewish and loves Israel, is a fool if they vote for a Democrat… You should have your head examined." He said in a Kamala administration Iran would obtain nuclear weapons.

He went on to describe a future where rockets would rain down on Israel, terrorists would go door to door massacring and raping innocent civilians and Tel Aviv and Jerusalem would become unlivable. He said Israel must win its war on terror but win it fast.

Trump said Kamala Harris has repeatedly demanded a cease-fire, to save Hamas and had said she would consider imposing an arms embargo on Israel.

2 View gallery Donald Trump with rescued hostage Andrei Kozlov ( Photo: Mandel Ngan / AFP )

Trump complained that only 29% of Jews supported him in the 2020 elections, which he lost to Bide, despite "giving" Israel the Golan Heights, the Abraham Accord and the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital along with billions and billions of dollars. He claimed polls now show he has 40% support of American Jews, but 60% remaining percent still support the Democrats, whom he called the enemy.

"You didn't treat yourselves well," he told the Jewish crowd. "I wasn't treated properly by the voters who happen to be Jewish," he said. "If I don't win these elections, the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that."

Trump said his administration would "stop the spread of toxic antisemitism that's spreading here," but only if voters reject Harris. "November 5 2024 will be the most important day in the history of Israel and the history of the United States he said.