Israel states demands for Lebann cease-fire, report

Israel states demands for Lebanon cease-fire, report

U. S. special Mideast envoy Amos Hochstein due to visit Beirut to discuss cease-fire; Israeli demands include IDF forces being able to operate against Hezbollah along the Lebanon-Israel border and use its airspace for attacks 

Israel gave the United States a document last week with its conditions for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Lebanon, Axios reported on Sunday, citing two U.S. officials and two Israeli officials. Israel has demanded its IDF forces be allowed to engage in "active enforcement" to make sure Hezbollah doesn't rearm and rebuild its military infrastructure close to the border, Axios reported, citing an Israeli official. Israel also demanded its air force have freedom of operation in Lebanese air space, the report added.
On Sunday the military said it was targeting the Al-Qard al-Hassan association, Hezbollah's banks and most valued financial asset and warned civilians to move away from its branches and avoid harm.
2 View gallery
תקיפות בדאחייהתקיפות בדאחייה
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Beirut on Monday
( Photo: Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters )
The Air Force conducted raids on the bank in Beirut's Dahieh sector, a Hezbollah stronghold on Monday after overnight strikes there, in the Bekaa Valley area and in other parts of Lebanon.
Destruction in Beirut after IDF strikes
The Al-Qard al-Hassan Association, which directly funds Hezbollah's terror activities, including the purchase weapons and payments to operatives in Hezbollah's military wing," the IDF said. "The Hezbollah terrorist organization stores billions of dollars in the association's branches, including money that was directly held under the name of the terrorist organization."
U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein was due in Beirut on Monday for talks on ending Israel's war against Hezbollah. According to reports, Israel presented its demands for a cease-fire agreement that would stop the IDF offensive on the terror group.
A U.S. official told Axios it was "highly unlikely" that Lebanon and the international community would agree to Israel's conditions.
2 View gallery
תקיפות צה"ל בלבנוןתקיפות צה"ל בלבנון
IDF strikes on Beirut's Dahieh quarter late on Sunday
(Photo: Hussein Malla / AP)
The White House could not be immediately reached outside regular business hours. The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The embassies of Israel and Lebanon in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
