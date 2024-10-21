Israel states demands for Lebann cease-fire, report

Israel gave the United States a document last week with its conditions for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Lebanon, Axios reported on Sunday, citing two U.S. officials and two Israeli officials. Israel has demanded its IDF forces be allowed to engage in "active enforcement" to make sure Hezbollah doesn't rearm and rebuild its military infrastructure close to the border, Axios reported, citing an Israeli official. Israel also demanded its air force have freedom of operation in Lebanese air space, the report added.
On Sunday the military said it was targeting the Al-Qard al-Hassan association, Hezbollah's banks and most valued financial asset and warned civilians to move away from its branches and avoid harm.
The Air Force conducted raids on the bank in Beirut's Dahieh sector, a Hezbollah stronghold on Monday after overnight strikes there, in the Bekaa Valley area and in other parts of Lebanon.
The Al-Qard al-Hassan Association, which directly funds Hezbollah's terror activities, including the purchase weapons and payments to operatives in Hezbollah's military wing," the IDF said. "The Hezbollah terrorist organization stores billions of dollars in the association's branches, including money that was directly held under the name of the terrorist organization."
U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein was due in Beirut on Monday for talks on ending Israel's war against Hezbollah. According to reports, Israel presented its demands for a cease-fire agreement that would stop the IDF offensive on the terror group.
A U.S. official told Axios it was "highly unlikely" that Lebanon and the international community would agree to Israel's conditions.
The White House could not be immediately reached outside regular business hours. The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The embassies of Israel and Lebanon in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
