Israeli doctor: Rocket-induced sleep loss poses long-term health risks

As rockets rain down on Israel night after night, citizens are grappling not only with fear—but with the dangerous effects of sleep deprivation.
According to Dr. Uri Alkan, head of the Sleep Surgery and Medicine Clinic at Beilinson Hospital, the ongoing disruptions are not just tiring—they’re a threat to public health.
“When people are jolted awake by sirens and forced to run to shelters, the body switches into fight-or-flight mode,” Dr. Alkan said in an interview on the ILTV News Podcast. “Heart rate and blood pressure spike, stress hormones flood the system, and sleep is replaced by high-alert survival behavior.”
Unlike regular insomnia, the kind triggered by rocket fire involves intense anxiety and physical activity.
“It’s not just waking up. It’s waking up in panic, grabbing your kids, running downstairs,” he said. “This kind of chronic disruption can have serious consequences.”
Dr. Alkan warned that repeated sleep disturbances can suppress the immune system, alter hormone levels, increase cravings for unhealthy food, and even raise the risk of depression, heart disease, and diabetes.
“Sleep is as essential as food or water,” he said. “Without it, our bodies begin to break down.”
Children, too, are highly vulnerable.
“Kids need reassurance, not details. Limit their exposure to news. Keep the shelter calm and familiar. Hug them. Talk to them,” he advised.
While the Iranian rocket attacks are new, the war—and its mental health toll—is nearly two years old. Alkan said sleep disorders and anxiety-related issues have risen steadily since October 7, 2023.
“The system is overwhelmed,” he noted. “Even now, many clinics are prioritizing trauma care, and sleep issues aren’t being addressed.”
His practical advice for wartime rest? Create a consistent bedtime routine, keep shelters dark and comfortable, avoid screens before sleep, and engage in physical activity during the day. And above all, don’t be afraid to seek professional help.
“If you can’t fall asleep, or keep waking up thinking, ‘I’ll never sleep again,’ get out of bed, do something calming, and try again,” he said. “And if the problem persists—talk to a doctor. Talk to a therapist. Don’t wait.”
The war may be out of Israel’s hands. But, said Dr. Alkan, “Our sleep—and our health—deserve to be protected.”
