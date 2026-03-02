Top US general says Iran campaign will take time as casualties mount

Joint Chiefs chairman warns objectives will require sustained, difficult operations; fourth US service member dies as Pentagon insists campaign will not become 'endless war'

Achieving U.S. military objectives in Iran will take time and additional American casualties are expected, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday, as the U.S.-Israeli air campaign expanded.
“This is not a single overnight operation,” Gen. Dan Caine told reporters. “The military objectives that CENTCOM and the Joint Force have been tasked with will take some time to achieve, and in some cases will be difficult and gritty work.”
Gen. Dan Caine
The conflict widened Monday as the US military confirmed that Kuwait’s air defenses mistakenly shot down three American F-15E fighter jets during an Iranian attack.
A fourth US service member died Monday of injuries sustained in the operation against Iran.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
At the same press conference, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the campaign would not turn into an “endless war” and stressed that the goal is to destroy Iran’s missile capabilities, naval assets and other security infrastructure.
“This is not Iraq. This is not endless,” Hegseth said.
