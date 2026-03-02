US military: Three F-15s downed by friendly fire over Kuwait, crews survive

The announcement followed videos shared on social media showing an F-15 spiraling toward the ground roughly 10 kilometers from Ali al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait. In the footage, pilots are seen ejecting before impact.

Footage of an F-15 falling out of the sky this morning over Kuwait, in an apparent “friendly fire” incident involving the U.S. Air Force. pic.twitter.com/GQvryfJ4C4 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 2, 2026

A US F-15 fighter jet crashed in Kuwait

Kuwait’s Defense Ministry said all crew members survived. Authorities launched search and rescue operations, evacuated the aircrews and transferred them in stable condition to hospital for medical evaluation. The ministry said it is coordinating directly with US forces regarding the circumstances of the incident.

🚨 At least 1 pilot was able to eject before the fighter jet crashed. https://t.co/tyNQeZ4Mvl pic.twitter.com/CasOVNq6lu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 2, 2026

A downed F-15

Earlier Monday, reports and online footage indicated that at least one US F-15 had crashed in Kuwait. Initial claims, including from pro-Iranian outlets, suggested the aircraft had been shot down by Iranian air defenses. Other unconfirmed reports pointed to the possibility of friendly fire.

In its updated statement, the US military confirmed that three F-15 aircraft were mistakenly hit by friendly fire during operations over Kuwait.

The U.S. F-15 fighter jet pilot who was down over Kuwait moments ago in a friendly fire incident is alive.



He ejected and is now being taken care of by a group of Kuwaitis pic.twitter.com/XhIZK5rUTW — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 2, 2026

Pro-Iranian channels and outlets affiliated with the Iranian regime celebrated the incident. The Sabereen network, linked to pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, wrote that “the pride of American industry has turned into ridicule,” claiming two US soldiers had parachuted after their jet crashed in western Kuwait.

An Iranian-affiliated channel claimed an F-15 “attempting to infiltrate” had been shot down by Iran’s air defense system, a claim not supported by the US statement.

At the same time, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya emergency command claimed that three US naval facilities in Kuwait had been destroyed and that Ali al-Salem Air Base had been put out of service. No independent confirmation of those claims was provided.

The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait urged American citizens to avoid its compound amid missile and drone launches from Iranian territory. Since the outbreak of fighting, Iran has targeted US bases in Gulf states as well as in Jordan and Iraq.

On Sunday, Kuwait said its air defense systems had “effectively dealt with several hostile aerial targets” following reports of an attack on Ali al-Salem Air Base.