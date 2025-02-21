Turkey arrests suspected ISIS operative accused of plotting attacks on Jewish sites

Turkish security forces have arrested an Uzbek national with ties to an Islamic State affiliate in Asia who was allegedly planning attacks on Jewish institutions in Turkey, authorities said on Friday.
The suspect entered Turkey legally from a European country and was not previously known to local authorities, according to reports. Counterterrorism units tracked him and gained access to his email, where they found evidence of ongoing communication with a foreign national as the two planned the attacks. Security officials said the suspect was found hiding in an apartment in Istanbul, where he was taken into custody.
Authorities did not specify when the attacks were planned to take place but said potential targets included synagogues and Jewish schools in Turkey and other unnamed countries. Following the arrest, Turkish police increased security around Jewish institutions and issued warnings to community leaders about a possible threat from ISIS.
Turkey has arrested hundreds of ISIS operatives in recent years. In late 2023, authorities said they had detained 32 ISIS members accused of plotting attacks on synagogues, churches, and the Iraqi embassy in Turkey.
Investigations have found that ISIS operates through both local and international networks, sometimes using unidentified intermediaries to communicate and coordinate attacks. In response to ongoing threats, Turkish authorities have stepped up security at Jewish institutions, and community leaders are receiving regular updates on potential risks and precautionary measures.