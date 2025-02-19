Austria foils terror plot: 14-year-old ISIS supporter planned Vienna train attack

A 14-year-old Austrian citizen of Turkish descent planned a knife attack at Vienna’s Westbahnhof station, Austrian authorities say

News Agencies|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Austrian police have arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of planning a terrorist attack at Vienna’s Westbahnhof train station. According to the Interior Ministry, authorities found knives and extremist materials in his possession, indicating his support for the Islamic State group.
The teenager, an Austrian citizen of Turkish descent, was taken into custody on Feb. 10, but authorities only announced his arrest now. The investigation began after officials detected a TikTok user spreading Islamist propaganda across multiple accounts.
3 View gallery
אוסטריה תחנת רכבת ווסטבנהוףאוסטריה תחנת רכבת ווסטבנהוף
The Westbahnhof train station that was the target of the attack
(Photo: ZagAlex / Shutterstock)
Police identified the suspect and, during a raid on his home, discovered jihadist literature, a flag with an Islamic oath, and handwritten instructions for making explosives. They also seized several sharp objects, including a knife with a 16.5-centimeter (6.5-inch) blade and a 7-centimeter (2.7-inch) razor.
News of his arrest comes just days after a deadly terrorist attack in the Austrian town of Flach, where a Syrian extremist fatally stabbed a 14-year-old boy and wounded five others before sitting by the roadside and smiling for a photo. The attack was Austria’s deadliest since the 2020 Vienna shooting, which left four people dead.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Authorities said the Flach attacker was rapidly radicalized through TikTok videos and had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State before the attack.
3 View gallery
מבקש מקלט סורי מחייך אחרי פיגוע דקירה באוסטריהמבקש מקלט סורי מחייך אחרי פיגוע דקירה באוסטריה
The Syrian terrorist sits smiling after murdering a teenager and wounding five people in Flach
Just last week, Germany saw a similar Islamist-inspired attack when an Afghan asylum seeker, whose application had been rejected, drove a car into a labor protest in Munich, killing a woman and her 2-year-old daughter. He had a criminal record for drug and theft offenses, and officials later found signs of his radicalization.
3 View gallery
מינכן גרמניה אירוע דריסהמינכן גרמניה אירוע דריסה
The car-ramming attack in Munich
(Photo: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay)
The recent attacks in Austria and Germany come as far-right parties in both countries experience a surge in support, partly due to their hardline stance on Muslim immigration. Germany is set to hold nationwide elections next week, where the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is expected to make significant gains.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""