Trump administration warns Iraq: Free Israeli researcher or 'face consequences'

, the Trump administration’s envoy for hostage affairs, recently conveyed direct messages to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, making it clear that Baghdad bears full responsibility for securing Tsurkov’s release. One of the officials stated that Boehler "threatened a package of punitive U.S. measures against Iraq if Tsurkov is not freed soon."

Tsurkov, an Israeli academic and journalist, was abducted in Iraq seven months ago by the Iran-backed Shiite militia Kataib Hezbollah, which has refused to engage in negotiations. Iraqi officials say the government, with support from Shiite political leaders, has renewed efforts to resolve the crisis, aiming to avoid U.S. sanctions.

