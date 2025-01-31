Terror group seeks Hezbollah prisoner swap for Elizabeth Tsurkov, report

Iraqi and Lebanese sources told UK-based outlet Amwaj Media on Friday that a proposal has been issued for Israel to release Hezbollah terrorists and a Lebanese ship captain — described by the IDF as a senior Hezbollah operative — in exchange for Elizabeth Tsurkov, a 36-year-old Israeli-Russian academic kidnapped in Baghdad in March 2023.
Pro-Iranian militia Kata’ib Hezbollah, which holds Tsurkov, has reportedly expressed willingness to proceed, but Israel has not yet greenlit the deal, per sources close to the Shia militia.
Under the terms, Israel would release seven Hezbollah members captured between September 27 and November 27, along with naval captain Imad Amhaz, seized during a rare IDF commando raid in Batroun, northern Lebanon—100 miles (160 km) from the border.
The IDF previously called Amhaz a “senior Hezbollah operative with maritime expertise.” Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed outlet reported the 4-minute raid involved 20 troops.
“Efforts to secure Tsurkov’s release are ongoing through various channels," an Israeli official said following the report.
Tsurkov, a Princeton doctoral student residing in the U.S., was abducted in Baghdad on March 26, 2023. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein confirmed she was alive last week, adding that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is working to free her. This followed a senior Israeli official telling The Washington Post that Israel recently intensified efforts with allies to secure her release.
“We’re relieved Iraq’s government acknowledges what we know — Elizabeth is alive, held by Kata’ib Hezbollah, a terror militia with deep ties to Iraq’s prime minister," Tsurkov's sister Emma said. Every hostage deal gives me hope, showing such agreements are possible even in bitter conflicts. I followed Gaza releases breathlessly—I’m thrilled for those families and pray our nightmare ends the same way.”