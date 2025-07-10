Some enriched uranium survived strikes on Iran, official says

last month and may be accessible to Iranian nuclear engineers, a senior Israeli official said, according to a report in the New York Times on Thursday. In a briefing with reporters the day earlier, the official said any attempts by Iran to recover the material, believed buried in caskets underground, would almost certainly be detected, and Israel would be able to launch strikes on such efforts.

u said Israel knows where the enriched uranium is buried and added that while it is a vital component, it is not enough to build a nuclear bomb.

He said the Iranians were afraid. “They know they felt the might – the might of America, the might of Israel and the combined might of Israel and America. It's made an impact, not only in the Middle East, it's made an impact around the world. Everybody sees this."

