Four authors share accounts of Israel’s darkest day and what’s next

The events of October 7 shook Israel to its core. Some lost loved ones, while others still have family members held captive by Hamas.
For some, their experiences have been transformed into powerful books that recount the story of that day, how it unfolded, and what lies ahead for Israel.
In a recent episode of ILTV’s Insider, four authors discussed their books, the motivations behind writing them, and their hopes for the future.
The Books
The Heroes of October 7th: Heroic Stories for Children by Hadassah Ben-Ari
The October 7 War: Israel's Battle for Security in Gaza by Seth Frantzman