Four authors share accounts of Israel’s darkest day and what’s next

'October 7' authors discuss their books on ILTV's Insider

Maayan Hoffman/ILTV News|
The events of October 7 shook Israel to its core. Some lost loved ones, while others still have family members held captive by Hamas.
For some, their experiences have been transformed into powerful books that recount the story of that day, how it unfolded, and what lies ahead for Israel.
In a recent episode of ILTV’s Insider, four authors discussed their books, the motivations behind writing them, and their hopes for the future.

October 7: How Israeli Authors Captured the Day That Changed Everything
(ILTV News)

The Books
The Heroes of October 7th: Heroic Stories for Children by Hadassah Ben-Ari
The October 7 War: Israel's Battle for Security in Gaza by Seth Frantzman
The Gates of Gaza: A Story of Betrayal, Survival, and Hope in Israel's Borderlands by Amir Tibon
To Resist the Academic Intifada: Letters to My Students on Defending the Zionist Dream by Gil Troy
