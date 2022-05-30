IRGC chief vows to avenge the death of Iranian official attributed to Israel

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Hossein Salami, on Monday vowed to avenge the killing of Col. Hassan Khodaei who was assassinated outside his Tehran home last week in an attack attributed to Israel.

Salami spoke during a condolence visit to the Khodaei family.

"The enemy had pursued him for years, from the White House all the way to Tel Aviv," Salami said adding that Khodaei, who was at the head of the IRGC Quds force 840 unit, was now world renowned after his service was done in secret.

"Whomever the Zionists kill, ascends to a higher level because his murderers are the worst humans," he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office issued a warning calling on Israelis to avoid unnecessary travel to Turkey.

Quoting the National Security Council, the statement said there was a serious threat of attacks from Iranians against Israelis visiting Turkey and other countries who share a border with Iran.

Israelis were told to increase their vigilance when traveling to those destinations and refrain from identifying themselves as Israelis in public venues including hotels and restaurants.

In what was described as an unusual step by the security authorities, the officials said Turkey is considered especially dangerous for Israelis after recent attempts by Iran to target Israeli business people and diplomats from the Israeli consulate in Istanbul were said to have been targets of attempted attacks by Iranians.



