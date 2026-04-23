Nationwide Bible reading event marks 250 years of scripture in America

A weeklong nationwide Bible-reading event at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., is bringing together nearly 500 participants to read Scripture from Genesis to Revelation as part of a commemoration marking 250 years of the Bible in America.

A weeklong nationwide Bible-reading event at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., is bringing together nearly 500 participants to read Scripture from Genesis to Revelation as part of a commemoration marking 250 years of the Bible in America.

A weeklong nationwide Bible-reading event at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., is bringing together nearly 500 participants to read Scripture from Genesis to Revelation as part of a commemoration marking 250 years of the Bible in America.

The initiative, titled “America Reads the Bible,” runs April 18–25 and features daily readings from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. following an opening celebration Saturday night. More than 100 ministries and figures from politics, media and entertainment are taking part in the effort.

The initiative, titled “America Reads the Bible,” runs April 18–25 and features daily readings from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. following an opening celebration Saturday night. More than 100 ministries and figures from politics, media and entertainment are taking part in the effort.

The initiative, titled “America Reads the Bible,” runs April 18–25 and features daily readings from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. following an opening celebration Saturday night. More than 100 ministries and figures from politics, media and entertainment are taking part in the effort.