Katz blocks IDF chief's choices for top commands amid tensions over war

The IDF announced a series of senior officer promotions on Tuesday, replacing high-ranking officers amid the ongoing war in Gaza. However, Defense Minister Israel Katz’s office swiftly condemned the announcement, saying that the appointments, decided by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, violated protocol by proceeding without prior coordination or approval.
“The discussion on assignments was held against the Defense Minister’s directive and without agreement, contrary to established procedure,” a statement from Katz’s office read. Katz refused to consider or approve the promotions, demanding prior consultation with Zamir for any future discussions.
The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit countered that the assignments focused on critical field roles for brigade commanders who have led operations across multiple fronts since the war began. The discussion was pre-scheduled, adhering to protocol, to ensure orderly transitions for commanders and their families.
“The chief of staff is the sole authority for appointing officers at the rank of colonel and above, following a structured process with the General Staff Forum, with final approval resting with the defense minister,” the IDF said in a statement.
Katz’s office responded that the minister would evaluate promoting senior officers in the Gaza sector who have not served the standard tenure, particularly until the mission to defeat Hamas is complete. “The defeat of Hamas and the release of hostages are the IDF’s most urgent tasks, requiring all command resources to be focused on their swift completion,” Katz said.
He emphasized that promotions would hinge on success in this mission and scrutiny of officers linked to the October 7, 2023, events or past irregularities. Katz stressed that the military is subordinate to his authority and must follow his directives.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized the public spat on his X account, writing, “In this chaotic government, even routine IDF officer appointments spark leaks, disputes and late-night statements. This isn’t how you run a country or lead an army.”
Tensions also surfaced last week during a Cabinet meeting where the IDF’s plan to take over Gaza City was approved, despite Zamir’s objections. He warned of risks to hostages and troop fatigue, proposing an encirclement maneuver instead, but Katz insisted on aggressive action due to Hamas’s refusal to release hostages.
In December 2024, Katz similarly blocked promotions proposed by then-IDF chief Herzi Halevi, demanding investigations into October 7 be completed by January’s end before approving new major general appointments.