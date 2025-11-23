Ruth Haran, who survived the Holocaust and Oct. 7, dies at 90

In January she led the national public‑diplomacy campaign on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, drawing the parallel between Nazi atrocities and the October 7 massacre. In a May 2024 interview with ynet she recounted: “I was born in Bucharest in 1935. Romania became allied to Nazi Germany in 1940. My father, who was a doctor, was expelled and worked at a hospital in Odessa. My mother fled with us from Romania to join my father in Odessa, just before the Axis powers besieged the city. In 1941 we escaped Odessa just before it surrendered. Tens of thousands of Jews were slaughtered there.

In January she led the national public‑diplomacy campaign on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, drawing the parallel between Nazi atrocities and the October 7 massacre. In a May 2024 interview with ynet she recounted: “I was born in Bucharest in 1935. Romania became allied to Nazi Germany in 1940. My father, who was a doctor, was expelled and worked at a hospital in Odessa. My mother fled with us from Romania to join my father in Odessa, just before the Axis powers besieged the city. In 1941 we escaped Odessa just before it surrendered. Tens of thousands of Jews were slaughtered there.

In January she led the national public‑diplomacy campaign on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, drawing the parallel between Nazi atrocities and the October 7 massacre. In a May 2024 interview with ynet she recounted: “I was born in Bucharest in 1935. Romania became allied to Nazi Germany in 1940. My father, who was a doctor, was expelled and worked at a hospital in Odessa. My mother fled with us from Romania to join my father in Odessa, just before the Axis powers besieged the city. In 1941 we escaped Odessa just before it surrendered. Tens of thousands of Jews were slaughtered there.

“I was then a child, barely seven, so I will remember until my last day the Holocaust through the eyes of a little girl, who had to flee from the death that lurked everywhere while the Nazi forces ruled in Europe. I will forever remember the terror, the hunger during our flight, the bombings of the advancing Nazis. Against all odds we stayed together as a family, we travelled the arduous route to Uzbekistan. My father treated many typhoid cases among fleeing refugees, but ultimately the disease ended his life as well.”

“I was then a child, barely seven, so I will remember until my last day the Holocaust through the eyes of a little girl, who had to flee from the death that lurked everywhere while the Nazi forces ruled in Europe. I will forever remember the terror, the hunger during our flight, the bombings of the advancing Nazis. Against all odds we stayed together as a family, we travelled the arduous route to Uzbekistan. My father treated many typhoid cases among fleeing refugees, but ultimately the disease ended his life as well.”

“I was then a child, barely seven, so I will remember until my last day the Holocaust through the eyes of a little girl, who had to flee from the death that lurked everywhere while the Nazi forces ruled in Europe. I will forever remember the terror, the hunger during our flight, the bombings of the advancing Nazis. Against all odds we stayed together as a family, we travelled the arduous route to Uzbekistan. My father treated many typhoid cases among fleeing refugees, but ultimately the disease ended his life as well.”