Hostages bodies identified as Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch

The bodies of two Israeli hostages , Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch, were returned to Israel by Hamas and formally identified, Israeli authorities and their kibbutzim confirmed Thursday.

IDF said the identification was completed by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in coordination with the Israel Police and the military rabbinate. Officials notified both families that their loved ones had been returned to Israel.

“The government of Israel shares in the deep sorrow of the Cooper and Baruch families, and of all the families of the fallen hostages,” the Prime Minister’s Office said. “The government and all state agencies remain determined and committed to bringing back all the fallen hostages for proper burial in Israel.”

Officials added that Hamas must uphold its commitments to international mediators and return the remaining bodies. “We will not compromise on this and will spare no effort until every hostage is brought home,” the statement said.

Amiram Cooper: pioneer, economist and poet

Kibbutz Nir Oz confirmed that 85-year-old Amiram Cooper was among the two bodies returned. He was the last hostage from the kibbutz still held by Hamas.

Cooper was an economist, farmer and poet, remembered as a devoted family man. He was married to Nurit, the father of Rotem, Ravit, Lotan and Yisroel (Yisrulik), and grandfather to 11.

A lifelong member of the Hashomer Hatzair youth movement, Cooper had aspired since childhood to become a farmer and kibbutz member. Together with his Nahal pioneering group, he helped establish Kibbutz Nir Oz in Israel’s western Negev and saw the development of the region as his life’s mission.

During his 65 years at Nir Oz, Cooper served as economic coordinator, worked in agriculture and later became the chief economist for the Maon regional settlements, a position he held for 24 years until his retirement. As a writer and composer, he published plays, essays and poetry collections reflecting his love for nature, agriculture and kibbutz life.

“Kibbutz Nir Oz will always remember Amiram as a man of people and words, a pioneer of strong values, a creative thinker who loved the kibbutz and its members deeply,” the kibbutz said.

Sahar Baruch: devoted son and brother killed in captivity

Kibbutz Be’eri confirmed that 25-year-old Sahar Baruch’s body was also returned and identified, ending more than two years of uncertainty for his family.

“The kibbutz embraces his parents, Tami and Roni, his brothers Guy and Niv, and all the family members who fought tirelessly to bring him home for burial,” Be’eri said. “In this painful and difficult hour, we hope the family can find some comfort in the closure of 755 days and nights of torment.”

Baruch was at his mother’s home in Be’eri with his brother Idan when Hamas gunmen attacked on Oct. 7, 2023. Grenades were thrown into the house early in the assault. Idan was wounded by shrapnel, and Sahar helped him escape the burning home before trying to care for him. Idan was later killed in Be’eri.

Baruch was first listed as missing and later confirmed to have been kidnapped to Gaza. After 62 days in captivity—two weeks after his 25th birthday—he was murdered while in Hamas custody. His grandmother, Geula, was also killed that day in her home in Be’eri.

Kibbutz Be’eri called for the immediate completion of the hostage deal and the return of all the bodies still held by Hamas. “We will continue to fight without compromise until the last hostage is brought home,” it said. Funeral arrangements for Baruch will be announced later, the kibbutz said.