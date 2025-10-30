After a weeklong pause, Israel prepares to receive bodies of two slain hostages from Gaza

Israel is preparing Thursday afternoon for the return of two slain hostages from Gaza, marking the first recovery in more than a week.

2 View gallery Red Cross vehicle ( Photo: AP/ Abdel Kareem Hana )

According to Israeli security officials, out of the 13 hostages confirmed dead still held in Gaza, Hamas has full information on the location of at least five, another five could potentially be located using engineering and excavation tools, and three are classified as missing, with their whereabouts unknown even to Hamas.

Israeli officials believe Hamas is deliberately stalling the return of the bodies as part of a broader effort to reassert control in Gaza and avoid facing disarmament demands that are expected once the international stabilization force enters the Strip.

The assessment in Jerusalem is that as long as negotiations over the creation of the multinational force continue, Hamas will use the fallen hostages as bargaining chips with both the United States and Israel to improve its standing in future talks on Gaza’s reconstruction and governance.

2 View gallery Hamas terrorists pull an alleged body out of a tunnel ( Photo: Bashar Taleb/ AFP )

Meanwhile, as Washington works to finalize the composition of the stabilization force, Israel is holding parallel military and diplomatic discussions on possible responses to Hamas ceasefire violations.