Shocking footage of Kiryat Shmona rocket strike without warning siren | Watch

Following Israel's assassination of Hezbollah's senior military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut , Israel continues to closely monitor the possibility that Hezbollah will escalate the conflict. Around 30 rockets were fired on Friday at northern Israel with some of them being intercepted. One rocket made contact with a building and no injuries were reported. Watch footage from the scenes of rocket fire without sirens warning in advance.

1 View gallery Rocket barrage in Kiryat Shmona ( Photo: Dudu Weizman )

It remains unclear whether the rocket that directly hit the building in Kiryat Shmona is a Flak or Burkan model. "I passed there five seconds ago with the car, stood at a traffic light and drove the red light out of fear," said Kiryat Shmona resident Dudu Weizman. "Forgive me, but we are complacent. If we don't strike first, we will be in deep trouble."

Another resident said: There was no siren. We just heard a huge explosion, a strong explosion, and we saw the tall smoke mushroom rising in a moment." Another resident estimated that it was a Burkan missile strike that can carry hundreds of kilograms of explosives. "This is crazy, this missile will tear the city apart," he said.

Footage of rocket strike ( Dudu Weitzman )

On Friday, sirens sounded in northern Israel and later it was reported that at least four rockets landed in open areas without any casualties or damages.

Meanwhile, the IDF spokesperson stated that two Hezbollah terrorists were identified exiting a military structure belonging to the terrorists organization in the area Naqoura in southern Lebanon. Shortly after, the IAF eliminated the terrorists.

In addition, the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen network reported artillery strikes on several villages and towns in southern Lebanon. The U.S. Embassy in Beirut warned the Americans who have yet to evacuate Lebanon despite the previous warnings and instructed them to prepare to shelter for an extended period of time.