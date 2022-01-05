Gantz meets with Jordan's king in effort to expand ties

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met on Wednesday with Jordan's King Abdullah II in the capital of Amman, part of a reset of ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the defense chief stressed the strategic importance of Jewish state's close ties with the Hashemite Kingdom, which benefits both countries, a press release from Gantz's office stated.

"The two discussed security and policy matters, and Gantz thanked Abdullah for his work to safeguard stability in the region and to bolster peace and normalization with Israel," the statement continued.

"Gantz also praised the improved ties between the two countries since Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government came to power, and expressed his commitment to continuing to strengthen Israel and Jordan's security, economic and civil ties."

The Jordanian king stressed the importance of maintaining calm in the Palestinian Territories and taking all measures "to create the horizon needed to achieve just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution," the Royal Hashemite Court said in a statement following the meeting.

The meeting is part of revamped ties between Israel and Jordan, which became strained under the leadership of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It follows a secret meeting last year between Abdullah and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, as well as a separate meeting between the countries' foreign ministers.

Last week, Gantz met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for a meeting at his private home to discuss economic and security issues.