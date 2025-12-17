Tragedy in France: 19-year-old Israeli woman dies at alpine ski resort

Elinor Maimon, a 19-year-old from Jerusalem’s Har Homa neighborhood, died during a ski vacation in the French Alps. She is scheduled to be laid to rest on Wednesday at 10 p.m. at Givat Shaul Cemetery in Jerusalem.

The young woman was found dead on Monday at the Val d’Isere ski resort. According to the French outlet Dauphiné Libéré, her body was located at around 5:30 p.m., nearly an hour after the ski run had closed.

A ski patroller at the resort found her unconscious on a blue run, a trail intended for skiers with only a few days of experience. According to the report, she suffered cardiac arrest during rescue efforts. Air rescue teams were called to the scene, but despite attempts to resuscitate her, she was pronounced dead.