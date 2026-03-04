IDF says it needs two weeks of military activity in Iran to hit 'thousands of targets'

Senior Israeli officials estimate that within hours full air superiority will be achieved over all of Iranian airspace — not only in western Iran and the Tehran area, where it has been secured so far. According to the officials, expanding aerial control will also allow U.S. Air Force aircraft to operate freely in additional areas, including eastern Iran, significantly increasing the effectiveness of the strikes.
At the end of the first 100 hours of the campaign, during which partial air superiority was achieved, senior figures were targeted and eliminated, the military leadership was hit and significant damage was inflicted on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and missile arrays. “This is the first stage,” IDF officials said. “We still have endless work ahead of us.”
The IDF also says two weeks of military activity are needed. According to the plans, the coming two weeks will focus on the "systematic pounding of military targets," as one official described it. The IDF emphasized that this involves thousands of targets and that the transition to the next target set will be carried out in an orderly manner, with significant reliance on cooperation with the United States.
According to a security source, within two days the Americans are expected to complete the total destruction of Iran’s naval fleet — a move intended to establish full maritime freedom of action.
The IDF says there is an organized plan to move to a broad set of additional military targets belonging to the regime. “In order to carry out systematic pounding across all of Iran, the Americans are needed, and therefore the coming two weeks are expected to see combined operations,” officials said. The goal: comprehensive damage to the regime’s military infrastructure.
The assessment is that the move will continue for weeks, but the pace of progress will also depend on the level of American involvement. At this stage, the IDF stresses, there are no constraints of resources or time, nor are there American restrictions of the kind imposed in the past. “The objective is clear — and we are determined to achieve it together.”
First published: 21:37, 03.04.26