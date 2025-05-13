Better chance for release of all remaining hostages in Gaza, US official says

United States special envoy Adam Boehler said on Tuesday there was a better chance now to secure the release of the remaining 58 hostages held in Gaza following the release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander by Hamas a day earlier.
Earlier, President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Alexander, the Israeli-American soldier freed this week after nearly 600 days in Hamas captivity, in a call arranged shortly after his release.
Alexander, 20, was captured during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel and held in Gaza for 584 days. He was released Monday and reunited with his family at an Israeli military base before being transferred to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv for medical evaluation.
Trump’s call was facilitated by his envoy Steve Witkoff, who visited Alexander at the hospital. In a post on X, Witkoff wrote: “I was honored to meet Edan Alexander today and welcome him home. After months in captivity, the world is inspired by his courage and resilience. His return gives hope to so many. We also had the opportunity to speak with @POTUS, whose leadership made this possible. We remain committed to bringing every last hostage home.”
Prime Minister’s Office said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke with Alexander on Tuesday.
While initial reports suggested Alexander might travel to Qatar to meet Trump in person, his family said Tuesday that no such trip is currently planned due to medical considerations.
Separately, the U.S. State Department confirmed ongoing coordination with Saudi Arabia on efforts to end the war in Gaza. A spokesperson told the Saudi outlet Asharq that Washington and Riyadh would sign “important agreements” during Trump’s visit to the kingdom and are engaged in discussions aimed at ending the conflict.
First published: 12:02, 05.13.25