Navy ships fired warning shots near Gaza food centers, IDF confirms

Israeli naval vessels fired what the military described as warning shots at Palestinian civilians approaching food distribution centers in Gaza earlier this month, according to statements confirmed by the IDF on Thursday.
The incidents occurred in early June near facilities operated by the U.S.-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), where civilians had reportedly gathered outside of official operating hours.
According to the IDF, the navy fired a small number of times using onboard cannons to deter movement toward the centers. The military emphasized that the gunfire did not target the distribution centers themselves and that no shots were fired during the centers' designated hours of operation.
The military added that such actions occurred only a few times and were not meant to interfere with humanitarian aid efforts.
However, humanitarian organizations operating in Gaza report significantly higher consequences. Aid groups claim that IDF gunfire near food centers in recent weeks has resulted in casualties ranging from approximately 100 to over 500 deaths. These figures have not been independently verified.
In response to growing concerns, the IDF has reportedly halted all artillery and naval fire near food distribution sites over the past ten days, following an order from senior commanders.