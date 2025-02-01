Under pressure: Hamas avoids chaos in latest hostage releases after Israeli protests

After Israel expressed outrage over chaotic hostage releases earlier in the week, Hamas conducted a more orderly transfer of Israeli hostages Yarden Bibas and Ofer Calderon on Saturday.
Unlike previous releases, there were fewer armed Hamas operatives on stage, and the ceremony was brief. Both hostages were made to wave at the cameras, but within minutes, the transfer to the Red Cross was complete.
Israeli officials said they were satisfied with the smoother process, noting that it adhered to the agreed-upon plan.
Hamas-affiliated media reported that the terror group had reduced the number of civilians allowed to attend the event at the request of cease-fire mediators. Reports also indicated that Hamas timed the release earlier in the day to prevent large crowds from gathering and to facilitate the opening of the Rafah border crossing, allowing wounded Palestinians to receive medical treatment in Egypt.
As part of the negotiated deal, 50 wounded Palestinians are to be transferred out of Gaza daily, each accompanied by three escorts, with a total of 200 people crossing into Egypt per day, pending Israeli and Egyptian security vetting. The agreement also allows for the transfer of additional children, subject to Israeli approval.
Bibas and Calderon entered Israel quickly following 484 days in captivity. Israeli officials credited diplomatic pressure for the improved conditions of the transfer. "Israeli pressure worked," one official said. "Communication with the mediators is crucial, and it is proving effective."
According to Israeli estimates, 79 hostages remain in Gaza. Under the current agreement, 20 are set to be released in the first phase, with 12 believed to be alive.