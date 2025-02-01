Under pressure: Hamas avoids chaos in latest hostage releases after Israeli protests

Unlike previous releases, there were fewer armed Hamas operatives on stage, and the ceremony was brief. Both hostages were made to wave at the cameras, but within minutes, the transfer to the Red Cross was complete.

Israeli officials said they were satisfied with the smoother process, noting that it adhered to the agreed-upon plan.

