Hostages Yarden Bibas, Ofer Calderon back on Israeli soil | Live

Israeli hostages Yarden Bibas, 35, and Ofer Calderon, 54, were escorted back to Israeli soil by IDF forces Saturday morning after 484 days in captivity. They are expected to reunite shortly with their family at the reception point in Re'im base near the Gaza border before being airlifted to a hospital.
A third hostage, Keith Siegel, a U.S.-Israel dual citizen, is expected to be released later in the day from the Gaza port area, according to reports.
Bibas and Calderon were first handed over to Red Cross teams in Khan Younis in a staged handover ceremony, surrounded by dozens of armed operatives. Calderon, who was abducted from his home as a civilian, was notably dressed in a military uniform. After the transfer, both were placed in IDF custody before making their way to Israeli territory.
Following the chaotic and distressing images from the last hostage release in Khan Younis—when freed hostages Arbel Yehoud, Gadi Mozes and five Thai nationals were swarmed by crowds—Israel conveyed strong concerns to mediators, demanding better security measures.
Similar incidents occurred in the first exchange, when released hostages Doron Steinbrecher, Emily Damari and Romi Gonen were surrounded by mobs in Gaza City. However, Israeli officials believe Hamas has adjusted its procedures after facing international backlash and does not plan a repeat of these scenes on Saturday.
White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt reaffirmed U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to securing the release of all remaining hostages, saying, "The president remains steadfast in his efforts to bring home every hostage who should never have been taken by the brutal terrorist organization Hamas. The White House welcomes the release of the eight additional hostages yesterday, thanks to a deal brokered by President Trump. They are finally reuniting with their families after enduring more than 15 months of inhumane captivity."
Yarden Bibas was released on Saturday, but his wife, Shiri, and their two young sons, Kfir and Ariel, remain in Hamas captivity. Israeli officials demanded a clear answer from Hamas regarding their fate, as they were originally expected to be freed in the early stages of the deal, which prioritized the release of women and children. No new information has been provided, deepening fears about their condition.
The Health Ministry announced that, following initial medical evaluations, the three hostages will be transferred to Sourasky and Sheba medical centers, with Barzilai and Soroka hospitals on standby in case urgent medical intervention is needed. As in previous releases, IDF forces will escort the hostages out of Gaza, bringing them to a reception center in Re’im, where they will receive immediate care and reunite with their families before heading to the designated hospitals for further treatment.
As part of the cease-fire deal, Israel is set to release 90 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages—nine serving life sentences and 81 others convicted of long-term offenses. However, Hamas’ "Ministry of Prisoners" in Gaza published a list of 183 names, including 18 serving life terms, 54 with lengthy sentences and 111 Gaza residents detained after October 7.