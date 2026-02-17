Bennett says he will not join future Netanyahu government after election

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday he does not intend to serve under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a future government, declaring that Israel needs new leadership after what he described as a national failure following the October 7 attacks.

