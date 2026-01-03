The dramatic US operation: how the CIA and Delta Force captured Maduro

Maduro was first indicted in 2020 in federal court in New York on drug trafficking charges along with other senior figures in his government. Bondi’s statement indicated that an updated indictment has now been filed. She said Maduro has been charged in the Southern District of New York with conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, weapons possession and conspiracy to possess firearms and machine guns. Bondi said Flores will also face trial, though she did not specify the charges against her. Flores was not indicted when the original charges were filed six years ago. Bondi said the two will soon face what she described as the full force of the American justice system in US courts.